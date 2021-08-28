boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BHHOF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded boohoo group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Investec lowered boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BHHOF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

