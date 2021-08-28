BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

