Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.13. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $938,000.

