Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BRBS stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $18.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
