Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRBS stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

