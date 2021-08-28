Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $219.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.92 million and the lowest is $219.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $913.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.44 million to $915.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $935.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $935.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 235,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,745.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,627 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 6.0% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 97,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

