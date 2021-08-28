Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $11.07 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

