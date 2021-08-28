BitCore Market Cap Tops $6.24 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $624,970.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.66 or 0.06620788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.36 or 0.01298796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00355431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00133684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.03 or 0.00623450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00332757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00250432 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.