Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0083 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $152,038.99 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00305353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00149733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00173520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002220 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

