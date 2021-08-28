Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 3,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

