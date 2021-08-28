Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $568,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

