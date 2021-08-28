Birinyi Associates Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. 14,935,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,254,191. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

