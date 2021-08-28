Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDT. National Bank Financial reissued a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.77. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.92 and a 52 week high of C$9.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.