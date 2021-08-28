Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Increased to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.92 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.77.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.