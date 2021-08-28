Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.34

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.34 ($40.40) and traded as high as €34.50 ($40.59). Biotest Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.30 ($40.35), with a volume of 141 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $668.76 million and a P/E ratio of -40.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.33.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

