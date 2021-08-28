BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 291,145 shares.The stock last traded at $58.24 and had previously closed at $55.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 926.65, a PEG ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,010,658.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,203 shares of company stock worth $10,527,554. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.