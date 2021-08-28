BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $98,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at $623,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,203 shares of company stock worth $10,527,554. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. 7,450,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,754. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.65, a P/E/G ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

