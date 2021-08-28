Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Sells $1,926,080.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $495.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 142.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.41. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 36.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 10.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 145.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,033,000 after buying an additional 160,736 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

