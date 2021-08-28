Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.62.

BILL stock opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $288.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $277,915.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

