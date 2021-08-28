Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $414,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $418,380.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total value of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $288.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 99.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 78.5% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $6,263,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

