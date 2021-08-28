Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

NYSE:BIG traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.62. 4,246,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.