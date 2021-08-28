Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Big Lots has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BIG opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

