Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Shares Up 1%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Biffa alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.