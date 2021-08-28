BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Gap Up to $25.24

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $26.25. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 17,950 shares trading hands.

BYSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 417,821 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 287,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

