Berenberg Bank Boosts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 570

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PETS. Shore Capital upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 472.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

