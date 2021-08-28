Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,744 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 212,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 832,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. 671,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,335. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $21.95.

