Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $791,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

