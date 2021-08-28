Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.90 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies accounts for 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $129,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $162.09. 607,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

