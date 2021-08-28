Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 4,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 32,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $51.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,890.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

