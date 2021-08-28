Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.77.

RTX stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

