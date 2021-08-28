Belt Finance (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.19 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $14.18 or 0.00028975 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $82.19 million and $2.54 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.58 or 0.99919646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.41 or 0.06651990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.00996521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,796,585 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.