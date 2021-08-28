Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

BECTY stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Bechtle shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 2nd. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.