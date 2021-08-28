Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

