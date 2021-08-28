BC Partners Advisors L.P. Has $25.04 Billion Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BC Partners Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,116,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149,999 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up approximately 93.7% of BC Partners Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BC Partners Advisors L.P. owned about 0.76% of Chewy worth $25,038,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

CHWY stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,405.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

