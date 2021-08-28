Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 167.0% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
