Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 167.0% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

