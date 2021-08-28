Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735,027 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 171,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barrick Gold worth $56,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

