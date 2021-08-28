Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$36.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE ABX traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.56. 2,831,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,458. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$40.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.