Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.288 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ABX stock opened at C$25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$40.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.54.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

