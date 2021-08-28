Barclays Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $184.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.53.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Splunk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Splunk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Splunk by 48.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $74,560,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

