Barclays Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $309.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $282.00 to $309.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.36.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

