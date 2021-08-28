Bank of America Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $160.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

