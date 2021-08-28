Bank of America Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $160.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.
DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.
DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
