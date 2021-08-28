Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.