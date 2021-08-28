Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,061 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 93,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.