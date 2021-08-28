Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Lennar were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 349,657 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

LEN stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

