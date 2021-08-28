Bank Hapoalim BM Has $683,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

