Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $17.40

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $16.60. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 813 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

