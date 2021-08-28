Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post sales of $73.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.70 million. Banc of California posted sales of $59.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $282.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $346.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $926.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

