Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $652.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

