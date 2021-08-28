Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $652.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
