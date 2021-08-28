B. Riley Boosts Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Price Target to $16.50

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $414.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

