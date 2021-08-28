AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce $34.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.70 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AXGN traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 139,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.30 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $846,064 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

