AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Earnings Results

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

